Versor Investments LP Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $102.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.16. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.