Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nevro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nevro by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.85. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,058.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

