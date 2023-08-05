Versor Investments LP Invests $669,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $20,437,631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

