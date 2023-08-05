Versor Investments LP Invests $757,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,407,921 shares of company stock valued at $275,327,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

