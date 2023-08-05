Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,688 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 180.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 58,497 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

