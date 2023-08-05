Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DoorDash by 31.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $83.59 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

