Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 3,121 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $397,728.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

AXON stock opened at $180.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

