Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %

SNA stock opened at $272.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

