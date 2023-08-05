Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang purchased 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $144,490,097. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

