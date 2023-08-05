Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $9,800,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.90. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

