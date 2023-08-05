Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.
Virgin Galactic Stock Down 2.1 %
Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 36.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 316,524 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 36.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
