Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 2.1 %

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 424.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 36.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 316,524 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 36.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.