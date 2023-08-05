Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $10.54

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $12.02. Vital Farms shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 215,256 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $506.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vital Farms by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

