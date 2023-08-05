Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $10.54

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $12.02. Vital Farms shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 215,256 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $506.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vital Farms by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
