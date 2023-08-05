Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Director Yvette S. Butler Sells 2,074 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.