W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.93

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.93 and last traded at $66.19, with a volume of 91536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

