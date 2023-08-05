Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $72.89, but opened at $82.43. Wayfair shares last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 5,121,585 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.04.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 628.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

