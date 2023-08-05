Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $72.89, but opened at $82.43. Wayfair shares last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 5,121,585 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on W. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.04.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

