Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

XOM stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

