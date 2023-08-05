Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $488,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $105.51 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

