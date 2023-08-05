Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 56,444 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 56,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $631,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,140,474 shares in the company, valued at $79,830,499.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 37,789 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $440,241.85.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 149,496 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $1,716,214.08.

On Monday, July 24th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $16,650.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $13,212.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33.

On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $665.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,898,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEAV. Bank of America upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

