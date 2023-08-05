Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 56,444 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 56,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $631,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,140,474 shares in the company, valued at $79,830,499.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 1st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 37,789 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $440,241.85.
  • On Wednesday, July 26th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 149,496 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $1,716,214.08.
  • On Monday, July 24th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $16,650.00.
  • On Friday, July 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $13,212.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33.
  • On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $665.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,898,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEAV. Bank of America upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

