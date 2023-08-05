WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

