Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

