Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Overweight

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

