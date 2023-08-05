Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth $87,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth $134,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.