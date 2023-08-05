Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EHI opened at $7.08 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
