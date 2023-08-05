Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EHI opened at $7.08 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

