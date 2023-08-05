Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.