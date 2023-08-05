Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

