Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI opened at $7.56 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

