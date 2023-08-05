Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0208 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MHF opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

