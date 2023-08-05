Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.