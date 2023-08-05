Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.15

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.48. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 454 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wienerberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

