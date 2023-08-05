William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,856 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,919,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,024,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

