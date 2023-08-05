WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.11

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and traded as high as $44.19. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 115,895 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

