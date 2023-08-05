Wolfe Research Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $35.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PINS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.61.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,875 shares of company stock worth $16,394,418. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.