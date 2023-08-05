Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $599,429.92

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $7.75 billion and $599,429.92 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07588443 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $568,554.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

