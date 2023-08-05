Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $479.48

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 479.48 ($6.16) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.91). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 465 ($5.97), with a volume of 34,211 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Wynnstay Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 463.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.86 million, a P/E ratio of 762.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.
Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend
About Wynnstay Group
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
