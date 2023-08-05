X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.27

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and traded as high as $28.63. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 4,301,160 shares changing hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASHR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 174.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the first quarter worth $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

