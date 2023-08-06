888 (LON:888) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.15

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.15 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 114.20 ($1.47). 888 shares last traded at GBX 113.80 ($1.46), with a volume of 1,201,852 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

888 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 101 ($1.30) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.86) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

888 Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £510.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

