A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $70.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

