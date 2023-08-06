ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACAD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.05.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $412,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,869. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.