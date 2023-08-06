Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

