Acutus Medical (AFIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Acutus Medical to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 94.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 470,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

