AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) vs. Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Critical Survey

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.87 $29.34 million $0.17 9.71 Pintec Technology $10.81 million 1.00 -$27.57 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 10.12% 8.56% 7.11% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AdTheorent and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 116.45%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Pintec Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

