Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $67.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

