Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Acquires $1,890,600.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,800,129.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $62.67 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 33.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

