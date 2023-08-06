Airspan Networks (MIMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th.
Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Airspan Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Airspan Networks Stock Performance
Shares of MIMO stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.
Airspan Networks Company Profile
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.
