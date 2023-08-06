Airspan Networks (MIMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Airspan Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIMO stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airspan Networks by 30.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 26.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

