Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $38.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.82.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -4.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after buying an additional 25,986,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 11.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,975,000 after purchasing an additional 455,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

