Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.