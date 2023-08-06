Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRDFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIRD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Allbirds by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Allbirds by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

