Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIRD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Allbirds by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Allbirds by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

