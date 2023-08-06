Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 844 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 5.0% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

