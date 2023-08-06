Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

