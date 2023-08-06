Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

